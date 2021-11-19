How to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Eevee is among the most popular Pokémon out there, in part due to its versatility. With eight total evolutions, each its own type, players can effectively mold Eevee into whichever type of Pokémon they please. However, not all of its evolutions are acquired the same way; most require you to expose Eevee to a stone, but two of its evolutions, Leafeon and Glaceon, are a little trickier to obtain in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here’s how you can obtain these two evolutions in the newly released remakes.

To get Leafeon and Glaceon, you have to level up your Eevee near two particular spots in the game. For Leafeon, you’ll want to head over to the Mossy Rock in Eterna Forest, which you may have encountered very early on in your journey. It stands out pretty well from its surroundings, as sunlight beams down on it. Simply wander around in the grass near the rock and battle wild Pokémon until your Eevee levels up. It should then evolve into Leafeon.

For Glaceon, you’ll have to venture to the harsh, snowstorm-ridden landscape of Route 217 leading towards Acuity Lakefront and Snowpoint City. On the right side of the route, you’ll find a house with some patches of grass behind it, along with an icy boulder. This boulder blends in with its surroundings a little better than the Mossy Rock does, but you’ll know you’ve found it if you try to interact with it and it gives you the following message: “The boulder is encrusted with ice. It is bone-chilling to touch.” Like with the Mossy Rock, just level up your Eevee once here, and it will evolve into Glaceon.

Alternatively, you could also use a Rare Candy on your Eevee while near these locations to cause it to evolve; all that matters is that your Eevee levels up, it doesn’t matter how it’s done.