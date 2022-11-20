While it is a little odd that it took so long for Eevee to get a Grass-type evolution, Leafeon made the wait worth it with how good of an option it became. If you are not someone who typically falls in love with the Grass starters, Leafeon is a great choice to add to your party if you have an Eevee just waiting to be evolved. Here is how to evolve Eevee into Leafeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to get Eevee to evolve into Leafeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like a number of Eevee’s other evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, to be able to turn this fox Pokémon into a Leafeon, you need to acquire the proper Evolution Stone. In this case, we need a Leaf Stone. Luckily, if you have defeated at least three Gym Leaders, you can go to a Delibird Presents shop in some of the Paldea region’s cities and purchase a Leaf Stone for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars. If you need more money, go out and battle trainers or sell unwanted items that you have picked up on your journey.

If you want to get a Leaf Stone for free, you can travel to the northern part of Tagtree Thicket. Across the river and way back in the corner is a tent with a couple of colored trees in front of it. At the bottom of the tree on the left is a Pokéball that is actually a Leaf Stone when you pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of that spot, we recommend just walking around the Tagtree Thicket and looking for little glimmers of light appearing on the ground. These are random drops that can potentially be a Leaf Stone, although it will take a little bit of luck actually to get one this way.