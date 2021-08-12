Eevee has eight different evolutions in Pokémon Go. One of those evolutions is Umbreon, a Dark-type Pokémon. It’s a favorite for players who regularly compete in the Great and Ultra Leagues, Pokémon Go’s PvP matches. Umbreon is considered one of the stronger choices, so long as it has a good team backing it up. However, because Eevee’s evolutions vary, evolving an Eevee into an Umbreon can be a little complicated. This guide details how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Go.

The way you go about evolving Eevee into an Umbreon is to make sure you pick the Eevee you want to evolve and make it your buddy. You can do this by clicking on your avatar profile and selecting your buddy from your available collection. Once you’ve chosen your Eevee, the next step is to walk 10 km with that Eevee. This step can be a little difficult to accurately track, but Eevee receives a heart for every 2 km you walk with it, which you can receive up to three times a day. You can accurately track it for part of the first day, but you can also use your egg incubators to keep track of it.

After you’ve walked 10 km with that Eevee, the final step is to evolve it when it’s night out. It can’t only be dark in your area, but when you launch Pokémon Go, the environment around you needs to be dark. If it’s not, you might miss out on your chance to turn that Eevee into Umbreon, and it could become an Espeon instead.

If you’d rather avoid all of this the first time you evolve an Eevee into an Umbreon, we highly recommend using the name trick. You can change Eevee’s name to Tamao, and when you evolve it, that Eevee will become an Umbreon. However, you can only use this trick once, so make it count.

When you evolve your Eevee into an Umbreon, you’ll be ready to go, and you can freely use it in the Great or Ultra League. When doing so, make sure to teach it the best moveset to do the most damage.