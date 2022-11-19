Finizen is one of the several Pokémon making their debut to the series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can encounter it in nearly all parts of the Paldea region, typically on the borders close to the ocean and beaches. Finizen does have an evolved form, Palafin, but getting it to happen can be difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Finizen evolves into Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to spend some time with your Finizen and have it reach level 38. You can do this through Rare Candies, Exp. Candies, or having it battle other Pokémon. When it reaches level 38, you will then need to coordinate with a friend who also has a Finizen in their party. The two of you will then need to create Union Party together and play in the multiplayer mode of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You do not need to have the same versions.

When the party has been formed, and you’re playing in the multiplayer mode, have you and your friend bring out your Finizen by clicking the ZR button. This will bring Finizen out to follow you without battling other Pokémon. The person who wants to evolve their Finizen into a Palafin will need to level Finizen then up once while the other person has a Finizen out. Only if there is another Finizen out will yours become a Palafin.

You can level up the Finizen by using Rare Candy, Exp. Candies, or battling other Pokémon. It’s crucial your friend keeps their Finizen out while this happens, or yours won’t evolve when it reaches the next level.