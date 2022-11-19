Floette is the second step in the Flabebe evolutionary line in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These Fairy Pokémon have one last powerful evolution in Florges, which is a handy Fairy Pokémon to have in your party if you get it. Obtaining a Florges isn’t as simple as leveling up Floette, though. Here is how to evolve Floette into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Floette to evolve into Florges in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you have found yourself a Flabebe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can evolve it into Floette by getting it to level 19. From there, the only way to evolve Floette to Florges is to give it a Shiny Stone. Unfortunately, this is not an item you can just walk into a store and purchase, but it does appear in two spots in every save for the games.

The first spot is northeast of Alfornada in South Province (Area Six) at the top of the mountain here. In-between two trees near a pond that feeds into a river is a Shiny Stone that can be grabbed anytime.

The other spot is near the Socarrat Trail in the northwest portion of the map. West of where the snow starts near the North Province (Area Three) area is a raised ledge that you will need to jump on Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on the version you are playing, and jump up to the Shiny Stone.

After you have the Shiny Stone, just select it in your Bag and give it to the Floette in your party to evolve it. We recommend that when your Pokémon reaches level 46 to have it remember the move Moonblast, a powerful Fairy-type move. Having that in your arsenal will help you out when taking on Dark, Dragon, and Fighting Pokémon.