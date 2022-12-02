Grass Pokémon lovers will likely have the regal and flowery Lurantis on their radar, with her strong offensive capability and colorful aura. However, like some other Pokémon in the game, the way to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis isn’t so clear cut. Lurantis is a powerful Grass-type Pokémon, but you’ll need to know how to evolve this bouquet of flowers before it all blossoms together. Here is how to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Fomantis into Lurantis

Fomantis is a Grass-type Pokémon found near the start of the game in a bountiful number of different locations. South Province, Tagtree Thicket, East Province, Glaseado Mountain, and North Province are the locations where you’ll find this flowery fiend. Once you catch a Fomantis, it’s time to prepare your candies or level Fomantis up, as this Pokémon needs to be Level 34 to evolve.

There is one more step, however, as this evolution is not just a standard level-up evolution. You must ensure that Fomantis reaches Level 34 during the daytime. If Fomantis reaches Level 34 at any other time of day, it will not evolve, and you will have to level it up again. You can manipulate the in-game clock by changing your time settings on your Nintendo Switch, but make sure you can evolve it once the day strikes. Fomantis will evolve as soon as it levels past 34 if it levels up in the daytime, so another option is to just play naturally and let it evolve at its own pace.

As a pure Grass-type Pokémon, Fomantis can be weakened using Fire-type, Ice-type, Poison-type, Flying-type, and Bug-type moves. Use one of these moves to weaken Fomantis greatly to catch it with ease, but don’t go too crazy and defeat it before you can catch it.