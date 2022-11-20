How to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fuecoco is the Fire-type representative for the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, being the first crocodile starter available since the generation two games with Totodile. For fans of this type, you are getting a creature that can pack a bit of a punch with his fiery moves, but as is the case with all starters, you will be looking to have them evolved to their final stage as soon as possible. Here is how to have Fuecoco evolve to Crocalor and then Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Fuecoco evolved into Crocalor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to raise it to level 16. This should happen roughly around the time you battle your first Gym Leader and Team Star Leader. If you went west out of Mesagoza to begin your treasure hunt, you can take on the Bug Gym Leader for some easy wins with Fuecoco’s fire decimating them.

Crocalor is a little larger than Fuecoco and has an interesting sombrero made of a nest and egg that is lit up.

How to evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you have gotten your Crocalor, you will need to level it up more to level 36 to reach its final stage, Skeledirge. To hit this point, you will need to keep the Pokémon in your party for a while so they keep getting experience.

For this final transformation, Skeledirge takes on a more traditional crocodile look, going down on all four legs, but with flames bellowing out of the sides of its mouth. It looks intimidating as you would expect and it gets a secondary type with this evolution of Ghost.