How to evolve Galarian Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Go

Evolving Galarian Yamask in Pokémon Go can take a bit of work. Unlike other Pokémon that merely need you to catch it enough times to feed it enough Candy to evolve, Galarian Yamask requires you to complete a quest to progress forward. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Galarian Yamask in Pokémon Go.

Evolving Galarian Yamask into Runerigus in Pokémon Go

For your Galarian Yamask to evolve, you need 50 Yamask candy and to complete 10 raids. These can be a raid of any difficulty, such as completing a one-star, three-star, five-star, or Mega Raid. The five-star and Mega Raids contain some of the strongest Pokémon for you to face in Pokémon Go, so if you purely want to evolve your Galarian Yamask, you’re better off finding a one-star raid to battle against or taking a friend with you to fight in a three-star encounter. These are more accessible options; you can usually find them around most cities.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Phantump in Pokémon Go?

A raid can appear at any of the Gyms in-game. These are usually massive PokéStop-like structures controlled by one of the three Pokémon Go teams. If your team controls the gym, it provides additional rewards after you complete it.

You do need to win to complete a raid battle. Once you’ve completed 10 of these, Galarian Yamask will evolve into Runerigus. We remind everyone to make sure you have Galarian Yamask set to your buddy when you’re raiding, or none of it will count. Also, if you attempt to trade a Galarianm Yamask to another player, and it has raids completed to evolve it, these will reset.

Many trainers might find this task annoying because everyone receives a certain number of raid passes daily. Unless you want to purchase them using real-world money or Pokémon Go’s premium currency PokéCoins, you likely need to wait to receive more before completing all raids for this quest. You can receive raid passes by spinning PokéStops or Gyms once a day.