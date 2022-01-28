How to evolve garlic in Vampire Survivors – Garlic evolution guide

Vampire Survivors is a survival game where you need to last 30 minutes while monsters chase after you. Although the game starts off simple, it gets increasingly harder when bigger enemies are introduced, and swarms are coming at you from every direction. The key to winning your run is having a build compromised of accessories that will boost your stats and can evolve your weapons. Most of the weapons in the game can be evolved as long as a few conditions are met. Garlic is one of the weapons that can evolve. It’s an excellent weapon that damages nearby enemies and can be a run-changer once you reach 20 minutes into a run where hundreds of enemies will be on your screen at once and you’ll be forced to maneuver around them so you aren’t cornered

To evolve the Garlic, you will first need to pick up the Pummarola. It’s an unlockable accessory that’s a red heart that heals your character every second. Then, you have to get to the Garlic to max level. You can easily do this by leveling up or looting chests that will occasionally be dropped by powerful enemies. Once the weapon gets fully maxed out and you’ve passed the 10-minute mark, you can then evolve it by looting a chest. The Garlic will turn into the Soul Eater. The Soul Eater increases your power whenever you are recovering HP, which you will be doing thanks to the Pummarola.