Rotom is one of the rarer Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It only appears in a handful of locations, and tracking it down will be challenging. However, for those who want to complete their Pokédex as quickly as possible, it is a required one that you need to add and catch for your collection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Rotom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Rotom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom will only spawn at specific locations. One is fairly far west, and the other is relatively far to the east in the Paldea region. You will need to go out of your way to reach these locations, but reaching them should not be too much trouble if you’re progressing through the main story. Plus, there are plenty of fast travel locations near these spots.

Rotom can appear at the lighthouse on the west side of Paldea, close to Porto Marinada. On the east side, you will need to travel to the south or north regions of Levincia. The map shows a wider range from Rotom to appear close to Levincia, but we had the most luck on the west side, close to the lighthouse at Porto Marinada. This might be a good starting area for you, but heading out to Levincia as you progress through the story will be a good idea if you don’t find it.

Rotom is an Electric and Grass-type Pokémon. It has the ability to transform into other Ghost-type forms, depending on the type of items you find to have it assume those forms. Finding these items throughout the Paldea region will be key to unlocking those transformations.