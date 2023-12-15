How To Evolve Gloom Into Vileplume & Bellossom In Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC

Kanto Pokemon Oddish is now a part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC. This grass-type Pokemon has two different possible evolutions, turning into either Vileplume or Bellosom.

If you still love the original 150 best like I do, you’re probably excited to see so many of our favorites returning in The Indigo Disk DLC. One of those Pokemon we’re able to catch again is Oddish and its evolutionary forms, Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom. But if you’re trying to fill out that Pokedex, you may be wondering… how do I evolve Gloom into Vileplume or Bellossom in The Indigo Disk?

Related: How To Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, & Hitmontop in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Where to Find Oddish in The Indigo Disk DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

Oddish and its evolutions can be encountered in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium of The Indigo Disk DLC, particularly in the upper area where it’s nice and grassy.

You’ll also have a chance to come across Gloom in this area, though the evolved forms are far less common than Oddish itself. I have even seen one or two Bellossom and Vilelume roaming the wild while I was exploring, so you may get lucky and catch the final forms in the Coastal Biome!

Oddish evolves into its second form, Gloom, at level 21, or the first time it levels up if you catch Oddish at a higher level as you most likely will in The Indigo Dis.

How to Evolve Gloom into Vileplume in The Indigo Disk DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Indigo Disk DLC, Gloom evolves into Vileplume using a Leaf Stone. In my experience, this is one of the more difficult stones to randomly pick up in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as I have yet to come across one while picking up every shiny thing I see on the ground. You can get a Leaf Stone this way, but it seems a bit less common than some other items.

You can also buy a Leaf Stone in Paldea, specifically at Delibird Present Store locations such as those in Mesagoza. If you’re willing to fly back to Paldea for this evolution item, Leaf Stones cost 3000 LP or cash and are listed under the “General Items” list at the Deliberd Presents store.

How to Evolve Gloom into Bellossom in The Indigo Disk DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll need a Sun Stone to evolve Gloom into Bellossom. You can find these as item drops around Paldea and in the Terarium. I picked one up while checking off the “pick up 10 items from the ground” Blueberry Quest, so you can definitely find them in this way.

Unlike Leaf Stones, you cannot purchase a Sun Stone from the Delibird Presents shop, but you can occasionally win a Sun Stone in an auction in Porto Marinda. You also received one as a reward from the gym test in Artazon, so you may already have a Sun Stone in your bag!