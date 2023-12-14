Tyrogue is one of the many Pokemon you can encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk. What makes Tyrogue special is it can evolve into three unique Pokemon: Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop, and each Pokemon’s evolution is slightly different from the other.

These differences make Tyrogue a highly desirable Pokemon, especially for anyone keen to complete The Indigo Disk Pokedex. It might take you a bit of time, but there are some tricks you can use to make your life easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontop in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

All Tyrogue Evolutions in The Indigo Disk

Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop based on its stats in The Indigo Disk. You will want to reveal this Pokemon’s stats to determine how it will evolve after you catch it.

Reviewing a Tyrogue’s stats is the only way to make sure you’re about to get the correct evolution. It also means you have to grab several of them, and if they don’t have the stats you need, augment them. There are multiple ways to do this.

How to Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan in The Indigo Disk

When you want to evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonchan, make sure that Tyrogue’s defense stat is higher than its attack. Hitmonchan is a more defensive Pokemon than Hitmonlee and Hitmontop, and this is the only way for Tyrogue to evolve into Hitmonchan after it hits level 20. You can use Iron to increase Tyrogue’s defense stat and make it higher than its attack.

How to Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmonlee in The Indigo Disk

For Hitmonlee, the opposite is true. You need to catch a Tyrogue that has a higher attack stat than its defense stat, and Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonlee after level 20. If you have one that is close to this but need to get it over the edge, a good idea is to give it Protein, increasing its attack stat.

How to Evolve Tyrogue into Hitmontop in The Indigo Disk

Finally, having Tyrogue evolve into Hitmontop is the toughest of these three evolutions. When you want Tyrogue to evolve into Hitmontop, the attack and defense stats need to be the same after it hits level 20. This can be complicated for you to achieve as the stats are randomized when you catch or hatch a Pokemon, but you might be able to make it easier by using Iron and Protein to help level them out and grow a low level Tyrogue over time.