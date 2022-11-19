How to evolve Growlithe into Arcanine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Growlithe has been a popular Pokémon ever since its introduction in the first generation of games. While it is unknown if we will ever see the Hisuian form that appeared in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the regular Growlithe and its evolution, Arcanine, are just fine in our book. If you have caught the flame puppy at some point in your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, here is how to evolve it.

How to get Growlithe to evolve into Arcanine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting Growlithe to evolve into Arcanine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the same as it has been since the very beginning. All you need to do is acquire a Fire Stone and give it to Growlithe while it is in your party.

The easiest way to get your hands on a Fire Stone is to purchase them from a Delibird Presents store. There are a few around the Paldea region, but you can easily find a couple in Mesagoza. These appear after you have acquired three Gym Badges. Go into the store and purchase the Fire Stone for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars. If you need more, go beat some trainers in battles or sell your unwanted items.

Additionally, you can find some Fire Stones out in the wild without needing to spend any money on them. They appear randomly around the desert area in East Province (Area Three). We found them in the ruins east of Zapapico as well as along the river to the north. Unfortunately, you will need to get a little lucky to come across them. Just watch out for a glimmer on the ground and interact with it.

We recommend evolving Growlithe whenever you want; just remember that after your Arcanine reaches level 45 to have it remember the move Flare Blitz, a powerful Fire-type move to have on your side.