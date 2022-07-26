Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go will be vastly different than the standard version. The regular Qwilfish is a single evolution Pokémon, but Hisuian Qwilfish can become stronger, and you can evolve it into Overqwil. How you do that will be unique, and you will need to meet these requirements before the option to evolve appears. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Go.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil

There are two requirements you need to meet to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish. The first is to have 50 Qwilfish candies, which does count for any of the standard Qwilfish you caught well before encountering Hisuian Qwilfish. This is the primary requirement and is relatively common for any Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The second requirement is to win 10 raids with Hisuian Qwilfish. We recommend you make this Pokémon your buddy and add it to the roster before you begin a raid. These raids can be at any level, and to make it faster, we recommend you attempt to complete one-star raids. These are some of the easiest-to-beat raids in Pokémon Go.

Typically, you only need to use one Pokémon to beat these raids, but it’s perfect if you want to meet this requirement. You may need to wait to work on this progress once a day for those who do not have a reserve of Raid Passes in Pokémon Go. All players receive a free raid pass daily by spinning PokéStop or Gym dials.

After you’ve completed all 10 raids with Hisuian Qwilfish as your buddy, the option to evolve it into Overqwil will be available. Overqwil will be a good addition to your collection, and it adds another entry to your PokéDex.