How to Evolve Hisuian Qwilfish to Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

Hisuian Qwiflish makes its return with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk. You can find it as you explore the Terarium, adding it to your collection, but there’s still the task of getting it to evolve so you can add Overqwil to your Pokedex.

You have to go through a special process for Hisuian Qwilfish to evolve. Unlike other Pokemon, it does not require an evolution item, evolving it at a specific time of the day, or learning a particular move. Although a move is involved, there’s a much more difficult process ahead of you. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Hisuiasn Qwilfish to Overqwil in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk.

Related: How to Get & Use the Item Printer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

How Hisuian Qwilfish Evolves into Overqwil in The Indigo Disk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You evolve Hisuian Qwilfish by having it use Barb Barrage in combat 20 times, and then it evolves into Overqwil when it levels up next. The process is the same as in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, when Hisuian Qwilfish made its debut, and you could catch it for the first time.

You can do this in any battle, so long as you have Hisuian Qwilfish using Barb Barrage. There’s a good chance you might catch one where it won’t have this move available, but it should have learned this attack at some point, and you can freely swap it out at any point while playing in The Indigo Disk. You won’t have to seek out a Move Trainer, thankfully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These battles can be in Hisuian Qwilfish’s favor, or it can faint. The more often it faints, though, the more times you have to visit a Pokemon Center to heal it. You may want to bring it with you to Paldea, and have it fight against lower-level Pokemon, as the Indigo Disk has multiple Pokemon in the level 60s to 70s range wandering around in the wild. If you return to the Paldea region while playing The Indigo Disk, Hisuian Qwilfish does come with you.

After you complete a battle where Hisuian Qwilfish has used Barb Barrage a total of more than 20 times, it will evolve into Overqwil to add to your growing Blueberry Pokedex in The Indigo Disk. Your Hisuain Qwilfish does need to survive the encounter to evolve when it levels up, which might make it better to return to Paldea to fight against much weaker opponents. You can then return to Blueberry Academy to get to the next level, turning Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil.