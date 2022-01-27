How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Qwilfish is one of the many Pokémon to receive a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Beyond that, the Balloon Pokémon also acquired an evolution — the first it’s ever had since it debuted in Pokémon’s second generation. Here’s how to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into its new form, Overqwil, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unlike most Pokémon games, you won’t need to get Hisuian Qwilfish to a certain level to evolve it. After catching one, all you’ll have to do is use the Strong Style version of the move Barb Barrage a total of 20 times while battling. After repeatedly Barb Barraging your foes, simply open up your satchel, select Qwilfish, and choose the “evolve” option from the submenu that pops up. You’ll then be treated to a cinematic cutscene showing your Qwilfish transforming into Overqwil.

