Being a Dark-type Pokémon, Sneasel is typically associated with the darkness of night. In most Pokémon games, it evolves into Weavile when holding a Razor Claw during nighttime. However, in the Hisui region, Sneasel is no longer a Dark-type Pokémon, and it also boasts an entirely new evolutionary form, Sneasler. Here’s how to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Thankfully, evolving Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler is remarkably similar to how you would evolve regular Sneasel into Weavile. Simply use a Razor Claw on Hisuian Sneasel during the daytime, and it will evolve into Sneasler. Be advised that this can only be done during the day; you won’t be able to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler if you try giving it the Razor Claw during the night.

As for where you can find a Razor Claw, there’s a chance you can discover one in the overworld, but you’ll also be able to buy one for 1,400 Merit Points at the Trading post inside Jubilife Village. Regardless of how you get your hands on one, just make sure you give it to your Hisuian Sneasel during the day.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set during an ancient period in the Pokémon world’s history. If you’re curious about where it takes place or whether Jubilife Village is connected to the similarly named Jubilifie City present in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, check out our coverage on the open-world Pokémon title.