How to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Of all the new Pokémon making their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Lechonk probably made the most fans when it was first announced. This pig Pokémon is among the initial batch of creatures you will encounter in the game and can join your party very early on. What about its future, though? Here is how you can evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Lechonk to evolve into Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting Lechonk to evolve into Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is right on the same path as many other evolutions in the game. You just need to raise its level to level 18. At that point, it will begin trying to evolve unless you press B during the evolution to cancel. From that point, it will keep trying to evolve unless it is holding an Everstone.

Whether your Lechonk is male or female, your Oinkologne will look a little different from the other gender. Males have darker skin, droopier ears, and a bulb-like tail. Females are light brown, have a short left ear, and a three-pronged tail. We can not confirm this as of this writing, but we believe the shiny version will always be pink, but the tail and ears will be different.

Generally, if you caught a Lechonk at the beginning of the game and keep it in your party, you generally should be close to level 20 with them around when you are about to fight for your third Gym Badge. Of course, how much exploring you do, EXP Candies you have, and how much you battle with Lechonk will factor into how quickly they level up. You could also save this for the endgame and speed power it up by having it in the back of your party as you defeat much stronger Pokémon.