If you are playing through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Path of Legends campaign, you will be facing off against many gigantic Titan Pokémon, each being much more menacing than the normal Pokémon you find in that area. After you defeat them, you will be introduced to Arven’s Mabosstiff, who likely has captured your heart. Luckily, you can get your own Mabosstiff in the game. Here is how to evolve Maschiff into Mabosstiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Maschiff into Mabosstiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get your Maschiff to evolve into Mabosstiff in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as easy and straightforward as a lot of other evolutions. You just need to raise it to level 30. At this point, it will begin to evolve unless you press B to cancel it or it is holding an Everstone. It will then try to evolve again every time it levels up after that point.

Whenever you let it evolve, it can learn the move Comeuppance, a Dark-type move that deals more damage to whatever enemy last dealt damage to Mabosstiff. If this move is used before the opponent has hit you, the move will fail.

When your Maschiff becomes a Mabosstiff, it will maintain its sole Dark type attributes. It is susceptible to Bug, Fairy, and Fighting attacks, while being resistant to Dark and Ghost moves. Psychic-type attacks will have absolutely no effect on them, making it a pretty decent choice to take on Tulip at the Alfornada Gym.

Mabosstiff is a pretty capable Dark-type Pokémon to have in your team. If you fell in love with the Pokémon because of Arven, you have a decent dog Pokémon that can stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Houndoom.