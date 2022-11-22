How to evolve Noibat into Noivern in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Noibat is a cute and bat-like Flying and Dragon-type Pokémon, creating sound waves and doing its best. But its cuddly baby form is nothing compared to the strong and epic Noivern, a Flying and Dragon-type Pokémon that can emit ultrasonic waves from its ears. This huge, funky bat is a force of power, and one of the many Dragon-types available for players to use in the game. For newly-minted Noibat fans, you might be wondering how to evolve it into its stronger evolution.

How to evolve Noibat into Noivern

Noivern is the final stage in Noibat’s two-stage evolution line. To evolve Noibat into Noivern, you must level up Noibat to Level 48. Like many Dragon Pokémon, these critters do not evolve until they reach a high level, so you must be dedicated to grind Noibat up a bit. You can gain experience points for Noibat by catching Pokémon in the wild, battling and defeating other Pokémon, or feeding Noibat EXP candies or Rare Candies. All you have to do is level up Noibat, and it will evolve in the traditional way.

Where to find Noibat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Noibat is quite obviously a bat, and bats love to live in caves. This is no different in Scarlet and Violet, and you will find these rambunctions, avian creatures in the caves during the nighttime. You can find Noibats in a cave between Medali and Port Marinada, or in caves near North Province Area One and Two.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about evolving Noibat. You can easily level up Noibat quickly by catching as many Pokemon as you can or by battling all trainers you come across. You can also quickly level Noibat up by participating in Tera Raids, which grant a large amount of EXP candies which can expedite the grinding process greatly.