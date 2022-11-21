How to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Nymble is a cute, almost robotic-looking bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But like many bugs in the franchise, it doesn’t keep its cute or weak demeanor forever. Nymble evolves into quite the fearsome beast, evolving into Lokix, a dark grasshopper with stilts for legs and buzzsaws protruding from its arms. This inspired design gives it an intimidating vibe, and this unique Pokémon will serve you well in battle with its Kamen Rider-like appearance. But how do you evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

How to evolve Nymble into Lokix

Lokix is the final stage in Nymble’s two-stage evolution line. To evolve Nymble into Lokix, you must level up Nymble to Level 24. You can gain experience points for Lokix by catching Pokémon in the wild, battling and defeating other Pokémon, or feeding Nymble EXP Candies or Rare Candies. Fortunately, there isn’t any strange or obscure method to evolving Nymble. All you have to do is go for the grind.

Where to find Nymble in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To evolve Nymble into the epic Lokix, you first have to find it in the open world. Nymble appears fairly early in your Scarlet and Violet adventure, and you’ll find it in areas west of the academy and in small parts of the east. It’s a fairly common creature in the early game, so you shouldn’t have many issues tracking it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about finishing the evolution line for this devilish bug. You can easily level up Nymble quickly by catching as many Pokemon as you can or by battling all trainers you come across. You can also quickly level Nymble up by participating in Tera Raids, which grant a large amount of EXP candies which can expedite the grinding process greatly.