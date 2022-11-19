How to evolve Pawmi into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmi is an adorable bear-like creature that players can capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and part of the Pokédex you’ll fill as you travel around Paldea. While Pawmi is certainly cute, this little guy does in fact have an evolved form named Pawmot. Pawmot sees the small Pawmi grow in stature and become a slightly larger form of itself. While you can find Pawmot out in the wild, you can also evolve a Pawmi to become a Pawmot. This is everything you need to know about how to evolve Pawmi in Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Pawmi evolves into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can obtain a Pawmot, you must get its prior form, Pawmo. Pawmo does not require you to jump through various steps to evolve it from Pawmi. To evolve Pawmi from Pawmo, you will have to level it up to level 18. This can be done through fighting enemy Pokémon, completing Raids, or using Exp. Candies. Once you’ve done this, you’ll then need to embark on the next part.

Pawmot does not require you to hunt down any rare items, but it does take a fair bit of time to complete. This is because you’ll have to walk around alongside your Pokémon rather than simply level it up. To evolve your Pawmo, throw it out next to you so that it’s outside of its Pokéball. The Pokémon you will summon to walk alongside you is determined by the one at the top of your Pokémon list.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once your Pokémon has popped out of its ball, you’ll need to walk a total of 1000 steps with your Pawmo at your side and then level it up once. You can battle with it, run in a small circle, or traverse freely. Unfortunately, there is no step-counter to tell you how far along in your journey you are, but you’ll definitely know when your Pawmo is evolving thanks to the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember to watch the HP of your Pawmo; otherwise, it will faint, and you won’t be able to walk alongside your Pawmo, and it won’t gain steps towards becoming a Pawmot. If you go too far ahead, your Pokémon will also return automatically to your ball, so make sure you throw the Pawmo out if it returns.