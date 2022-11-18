Best Nature for Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It may seem like there are already so many mouse Pokémon, but Game Freak is at it again with the addition of Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You may not think too much of Pawmi, the first Pokémon in this evolutionary line, but by the time you evolve it to Pawmot, it gets to be far more viable. Its Electric and Fighting dual-typing can also come in handy if you want to double up and stack your team full with multi-use Pokémon.

The first step in your search for a good Pawmi will be to check that it has the right Nature to become an effective Pokémon to bring along in battles. While on your adventure throughout Paldea, keep on the lookout for a Pawmi with a Nature that enhances its base stats. If you are having a hard time figuring out which Nature would be best, here are some good choices.

What is the best nature for Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot?

While the least evolved Pokémon in this evolutionary line, Pawmi, isn’t too specialized in any stat, the later Pokémon of Pawmo and Pawmot show higher proficiencies in Speed and Attack.

Stats Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Attack 50 75 115 Special Attack 40 50 70 Defense 20 40 70 Special Defense 25 40 60 HP 45 60 70 Speed 60 85 105 Total 240 350 490

The best choice, in this case, would be to focus even more on improving their Attack and Speed stats so that by the time you evolve Pawmi to its final evolution Pawmot, it will consistently outpace its opponents. The combination of high Speed and Attack gives your Pokémon the edge to move first in battle, and pack a heavy punch at that. With this in mind, players can’t go wrong if they choose either the Modest (increases Special Attack, decreases Attack) or Quiet (increases Special Attack, decreases Speed) Nature.