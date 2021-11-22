How to evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pikachu has become the flagship Pokémon in almost any Pokémon game. It’s a notable creature and easy to recognize. If you catch it, you can evolve it into a Raichu, another Electric-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There’s only one way you can evolve your Pikachu into a Raichu. You’ll need to do this by giving it a Thunder Stone. You have two locations available to you for finding it. One of them is in Sunyshore City. You can only reach this location after defeating Team Galactic, and you’re ready to take on the eighth Gym Leader.

If you’d prefer not to wait as long, you can always search for it in the Grand Underground. Unfortunately, you’ll have to complete the fossil digging minigame to find one under the earth potentially, and there’s no good way to tell if you have one waiting for you or not. These are considered to be rare items. You can increase your chances of finding one by running across the Diglett or Dugtrio you encounter in your travels through the Grand Underground. The higher this bonus is while you’re down there, the better chance you have of finding rare items.