Pikachu has become an icon in various entertainment mediums. From games, to anime, to even movies, just about everyone knows what a Pikachu is, even if they don’t know one other single Pokémon. The face of the franchise is well known for not evolving in the long-running Pokémon shows, but if you want to, you can turn it into a bigger and stronger form. Here is how to evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The process of evolving a Pikachu into Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the same as it has ever been in the past games. All you need to do is acquire a Thunder Stone and use it on the Pokémon while it is in your party. Once you do this, the evolution immediately begins, and you will have the larger electric mouse Pokémon.

Thunder Stones are easily acquired at certain stores through Scarlet and Violet, but they can also be found for free laying on the ground like other items. They are pretty rare to find, but locations where they can be found are Casseroya Lake, Levincia, and West Province (Area One).

To find a Pikachu, you can encounter them just southwest of Mesagoza and to the east of South Province (Area Two). Other areas you can find Pikachu include South Province (Area Four), West Province (Area Three), and East Province (Area One). You may also go up against them in Tera Raids and Mass Outbreaks.

If your Pikachu is pretty low-level, we don’t recommend evolving it to Raichu right away. Instead, get it to at least level 26 so it can learn Thunderbolt, one of its most powerful moves. When you evolve it into Raichu, it will maintain that move.