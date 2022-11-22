How to evolve Quaxly into Quaxwell and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are always arguments and conversations around Pokémon games about which starter Pokémon are the best to take in the beginning portions of the game. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Quaxley is a popular choice for his “hairdo” and mannerisms. If you want to get the most out of him, you will need to evolve him. Here is how to evolve Quaxley to Quaxwell and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Quaxley to Quaxwell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like most past starters in Pokémon games, the way to get Quaxley to evolve into Quaxwell is just to level him up. The first threshold is to reach level 16. As long as the duck is in your party and has not fainted, it will gain experience even if it did not come out in the battle. If it did battle, it would gain a little more experience, so having it near the top of your party is the fastest way to get Quaxley to evolve.

How to evolve Quaxwell to Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via Game Freak

As is the case with the first evolution, getting your Quaxwell to evolve into Quaquaval just requires more leveling up. This time, you need to reach level 36. As is the case before, we recommend keeping them near the top of your party so they see plenty of battles. Also, while EXP Candies and Rare Candy will help them level up faster, their attributes will not get as big of a boost as through battling. Your choice in that area whether you use them or not.

If, for whatever reason, you want to stop one of the evolutions above from happening, you can just press B when they begin to change, and the evolution will stop until they level up again. You can stop them from trying to evolve by having them hold an Everstone.