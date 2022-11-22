Where to find Noibat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dragon Pokémon are not exactly roaming all around Paldea for you to catch them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you want one, you need to know where to grab them. Luckily, Noibat is a Flying and Dragon-type that has a very strong evolution if you are willing to wait to get it evolved. Here is where you can find and catch Noibat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Noibat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Given that Noibat is a bat, it is unsurprising to hear that to catch them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to find them during the night in caves. Most likely, the earliest spot you will find them is in a cave between Medali and Port Marinada. They also can appear in caves at night around North Province (Area One) and North Province (Area Two).

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find a Noibat, there is a potential that it could fly too high for you to reach. In this case, we recommend keeping walking around and finding another one close to the ground. If you happen to see one that is sleeping, you can easily get the drop on it and catch it off guard for a free round of attacks.

When battling Noibat, you should know that it is extra weak to Ice attacks, but Dragon, Fairy, and Rock attacks are super effective too. Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, and Water attacks are not as effective against them. If you have an Electric Pokémon, we recommend using them to try and get the Noibat’s health down and possibly paralyze it for a better chance to catch it.

After you have caught Noibat, keep it in your party until it reaches level 48 and evolves into Noivern. This is a long wait for an evolution, but with how strong the Pokémon is, it is definitely worth it.