How to evolve Rhyhorn into Rhyperior in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl sees the return of the Sinnoh region, as well as many of the Pokemon that made their debut during Generation 4. One of those Pokemon added to the National Pokedex in Gen 4 was Rhyperior, the final evolved form of Rhyhorn. So, how can you get this final form? It will take a few steps, so let’s get into it.

To evolve a Rhyhorn into a Rhyperior, you will first obviously need the evolved form of Rhyhorn: Rhydon. Level up Rhyhorn to Lv. 42, in order to evolve it to Rhydon. From here, you will then need to obtain a Protector. This item can be obtained in a number of ways, including as a reward from the Battle Tower and from finding one on Route 228 in the Sinnoh region.

Once you have the Protector, go into your bag and give it to Rhydon. Then, you will then either to find a trustworthy friend, or pull out a second Nintendo Switch. Why? You will need to trade that Rhydon that holds the Protector, in order to turn it into a Rhyperior.

Trading in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can be done by entering a Pokemon Center, going up the stairs, and entering the Global Room. Proceed with the trade from there, and then make sure to get back that Rhyperior once that transaction is complete.