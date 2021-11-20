Where to find the Protector in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several evolution items you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need these items to unlock specific Pokémon evolutions in the game, especially if you want to capture all of the Pokémon in the game. One of these items is Protector. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Protector in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best way to find the Protector is on Route 228. You can find it right at the beginning of the path. It will be on the side that you can find next to the entrance, with a slope that you can only go up with your bicycle. Make sure to take your bike out to go back up the hill after you’ve retrieved it.

You can also acquire Protector from the Battle Tower once you reach the end of the game. The Battle Tower unlocks when you’ve completed all eight of the Gym Leader battles, and you want to test your skills against some of the harder portions of the game. The item does cost Battle Points, so you’ll have to compete in the Battle Tower enough times before purchasing the item. You’ll want to use this item on a Rhydon to evolve it into a Rhyperior.