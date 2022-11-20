How to evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Not many Pokémon have three different forms of the same Pokémon that they can evolve into like Rockruff. When you are journeying around Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the little canine will turn into Lycanroc regardless, but depending on the circumstances when it evolves, it can turn into one of three versions of it. Here is how to make sure your Rockruff turns into Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Rockruff to evolve into Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To have Rockruff evolve into Dusk Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will first need to make sure the Rockruff you have is equipped with the ability Own Tempo. Press X and look at the Rockruff’s summary either in your party or in the Box it is currently in. Under the Moves and Stats page, you can see what ability it has. If it is anything besides Own Tempo, that Rockruff cannot become Dusk Lycanroc. To go looking for more Rockruffs that might have Own Tempo, you should mostly be searching in mountainous regions in the southwestern portion of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you get a Rockruff with Own Tempo, you will need to have it reach level 25 in-between 7 PM and 7:59 PM on your Switch’s internal clock. If you want to, you can change what time your Switch thinks it is by going to System Settings, scrolling down to System, selecting Date and Time, turning off Synchronize Clock via Internet, and changing the Time Zone to something closer to 7 PM.

Whenever your Switch thinks it is 7 PM, we recommend just using a Rare Candy to level up the Rockruff and start the evolution process. If anything is off and you don’t want the Rockruff to evolve, just press B, and they won’t evolve until the next time they level up.