How to evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff is unique as it has a Hidden Ability and time-exclusive evolution, Dusk Lycanroc. While each form has slightly different base stats from the others, they all have their own niches, and the same total base stat. The form you choose to evolve your Rockruff into is entirely up to your personal preference, and in Dusk Lycanroc’s case, a Hidden Ability. Midday Lycanroc has the highest Speed out of Lycanroc’s three forms, which is complemented by its solid Attack stat and wide movepool, giving it many coverage options. Here is how you can evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When to evolve Rockruff into Midday Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

if you have not already caught one, Rockruff can be commonly found around the southeast corner of the map, near mountainous areas. To get Rockruff to evolve into Midday Lycanroc, you will need to level up their Rockruff to level 25 in the day. You can either battle other Pokémon or trainers to get natural battle Exp, or use Exp Candies and Rare Candies to hit level 25. Once your Rockruff has hit level 25, the evolution sequence will begin, and your Rockruff will retain its neutral fur tones as it transforms into Midday Lycanroc.

With the recent quality of life additions to recent generations of Pokémon games such as partywide Exp gain, accidents can happen. If your Rockruff starts evolving at the wrong time, simply press the B button on your Switch to cancel the evolution, and wait until it is the correct time before evolving it again. Alternatively, if you are out grinding for levels or catching Pokémon at night, you may also wish to consider equipping your Rockruff with an Everstone, which will prevent it from evolving.