How to evolve Rockruff into Midnight Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is no shortage of canine Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and that is not a problem in our eyes. Whether they are new or returning, we love dog Pokémon and seeing how good of fighters they turn into when they evolve is great. Of all these Pokémon, Rockruff has the most interesting evolutions with how different they are from each other. Here is how to evolve your Rockruff into Midnight Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Rockruff to evolve into Midnight Lycanroc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting your Rockruff to turn into the bipedal Midnight Lycanron in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is all a matter of timing. What you need to do is raise your Rockruff to level 25 while it is nighttime in the game. If you do this properly, he will take on red fur, stand on his back feet, and be the Midnight Lycanroc.

That is all it takes, but don’t worry if you accidentally level him up to level 25 during the day. If you do not want the midday version, just press B during the evolution process, and they will stop until the next time they level up. We recommend keeping a Rare Candy on your person so you can just do it whenever you want instead of having to hope you can get them to level up in battles.

Also, there is a side case where you might get a Dusk version of Lycanroc. If it is between 7 PM and 7:59 PM on your Switch’s internal clock and your Rockruff has the ability Own Tempo, it will turn into the Dusk version rather than Midnight. Just make sure your Rockruff doesn’t have that ability or have them level at any other time during the night.