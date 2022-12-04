How to evolve Rufflet into Braviary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you enjoy bird Pokémon, you likely have considered adding Braviary to your team. This Flying and Normal-type Pokémon will be able to beat up on Grass and Bug Pokémon pretty well. Before you can have it, though, you need to progress your Rufflet, it’s original form, to a level to allow it to evolve. It can be a long road, but one we definitely think you should consider going down. Here is how to get Rufflet to evolve into Braviary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What level does Rufflet evolve into Braviary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

To get Rufflet to evolve into Braviary in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to raise it to level 54. This makes it one of the highest level evolutions in the game and could take quite a while depending on when you add Rufflet to your party. If you decide to go through with it, you are getting a powerful Flying Pokémon, though, with high attack stats to take advantage of. When it evolves, it will try to learn the move Superpower, a powerful Fighting attack that lowers the target attack and defense stats.

Braviary is weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock attacks, but strong against Bug and Grass. It is completely resistant to Ghost and Ground moves, so there are quite a few areas that will struggle against it. We highly recommend giving Braviary a try if you are considering it. It’s a useful creature to include in your team for a majority of the battles you encounter.

To level up your Rufflet the quickest, we recommend keeping it near the front of your party. It will gain experience as long as it has not fainted. It will gain more when it battles, or you can give it Rare Candy or EXP Candies. That could lead to it having lesser stats, though, so determine if that is the right move for you.