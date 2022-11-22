How to evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shellder is a generation one Pokémon that not that many people may bring up when they talk about their favorite Pokémon ever, but it’s a highly defensive creature that can tank a lot of hits. Its evolution, Cloyster, is an even stronger Pokémon that gains the Ice type when it is evolved. Here is how you can evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Shellder to evolve into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Evolving Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the same as it has always been. Instead of leveling it up or trading it, you just need to acquire a Water Stone and give it to them. There is no level or move requirement to do this. Once you have evolved your Shellder into Cloyster, it will try to learn the move Icicle Spear, an Ice move that can hit two to five times in a row.

With the shift to an Ice-type Pokémon, Cloyster becomes much more offensive when using those kinds of moves. This makes it a lethal weapon to have in your arsenal against Dragon and Flying Pokémon, and it still maintains its Water-type to be good against Fire Pokémon. As is the case with Shellder, Cloysters have significant defensive stats, so they can take hits from just about anything and stay in the fight, even moves that are super effective against them, like Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock attacks. It also can learn plenty of moves to protect itself in those situations.

In general, Cloyster is a pretty strong choice to have in your party as you get into the late game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It might not be the most appealing of Pokémon, but it is strong in multiple facets.