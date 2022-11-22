How to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv and Arboliva in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It is always exciting catching one of the new Pokémon added to the latest game. You find them and then can go through the process of seeing how viable they are to stay in your party, and eventually, you can evolve them to see what overall potential they have. Smoliv is little olive-like Pokémon that has two evolutions for trainers to see if they pursue it. Here is how to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv and Arboliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you catch your Smoliv, there is no special process you need to go out of your way for it to evolve into Dolliv. Just keep it in your party, and it will begin to evolve when it reaches level 25 unless you cancel the process. If you do this, it will then try to evolve again the next time it levels up.

How to evolve Dolliv into Arboliv in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you have your Dolliv, you can further evolve it into Arboliv by doing more of the same. Take it another ten levels to level 35, and it will evolve into this final form for the line.

If you are looking to expedite your Smoliv leveling process, we recommend having it near the top of your party. When Pokémon are in battles, they receive a bigger share of experience if they have not fainted. You can keep them at the bottom of your party, but they will level up slower this way. To give Smoliv a better chance of not fainting, we recommend putting it up against Water Pokémon so you can take advantage of its type advantage over them. You can battle plenty of these Pokémon by running up and down rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water.