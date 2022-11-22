Where to find Sableye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For a certain crowd of trainers, the Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon draw them in. Even if you are not that interested in the darker nature of these Pokémon, you will likely try to catch one to fill out your Pokédex. Sableye is one of these creatures who have gems for eyes. Here is where you can go in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to find and catch a Sableye.

How to catch Sableye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find a Sableye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to look for caves scattered around the Paldea region. Essentially, if there is a cave system, there is likely to be a Sableye sitting within somewhere. They appear at any time of the day, but at night they will be more aggressive and try to initiate battle with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see from the habitat map above, with how scattered caves are throughout Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are quite a few places you can go to look for Sableye. Outside of the southeastern portion, you can find various caves around the region. We found ours in the cave between Port Marinada and Medali, but you can also find them in the southwestern corner of the map in South Province (Area Six), East Province (Area Three), and more.

When you encounter and battle a Sableye, the only type of weakness it has is against Fairy attacks. It is immune to Fighting, Normal, and Psychic, and resistant to Poison. For that reason, we recommend going in with an elemental attack, like an Electric, Fire, Grass, or Water offense. Get it low enough and try to catch it.

Unfortunately, Sableye still does not have an evolution, so it does have a bit of a ceiling in your party when it comes to battling.