How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Generation II, Pokémon fans were introduced to a new Ice/Dark monster: Sneasel. Sneseal had no evolution form in the Johto region, but that changed in the mid-2000s. The Sinnoh region introduced us to an evolution of Sneasel, called Weavile. However, we should note that Sneasel does not have a linear way of evolving into Weavile. There is a catch, so here’s what you will need to do in order to obtain Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile

To evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will obviously need a Sneasel first. Be sure to be on the lookout in the wild, especially in snowy areas where Ice-type Pokémon are usually found in games.

After that, you will need to do two things: wait until nightfall and have a Razor Claw. Sneasel must be holding the Razor Claw, and to evolve the Ice/Dark Pokemon into Weavile, it must level up during the night. A simple way to level up Sneasel is by battling weaker Pokemon in the wild, particular against ones that are weak to the moves your Sneasel has. Or, you could have to level up just by giving it a Rare Candy.

Sneasel is not the only Pokémon that needs an item in order to evolve. For example, Seadra can evolve into Kingdra by being traded while holding a Dragon Scale. However, the quirk that it must be holding an item and then be leveled up is something to watch for.