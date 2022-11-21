How to evolve Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Generation VII group of Pokémon introduced a new trio of Grass-type monsters into the Pokédex. The aforementioned trio is Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena. Bounsweet evolves into Steenee just via leveling up. Steenee, on the other hand, can evolve into Tsareena. Tsareena is a pretty powerful Grass-type monster, but obtaining one in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take an extra step. Here’s how you can evolve Steenee into Tsareena.

How to evolve Steenee into Tsareena

To evolve a Steenee into a Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a specific move must be taught to a Steenee. That move — to be exact — is Stomp.

Stomp is a Normal-type, physical attack that is actually pretty powerful for Pokémon that have a high physical Attack attribute. Tsareena does, in fact, have a high physical Attack stat, thus making it an ideal fit.

After teaching Steenee the move Stomp, you will need to level up her once while knowing the move. Once Steenee has leveled up with Stomp, the evolution to Tsareena will be triggered.

In prior games, Steenee could learn Stomp by leveling up. So, make sure to strengthen up Steenee via training.

Tsareena is not the only Pokémon that evolves via learning a move. Ambipom, from the fourth generation of Pokémon, can be obtained by leveling up an Aipom that knows the move Double Hit. Another Gen IV Pokémon, Lickilicky, can be obtained by leveling up a Lickitung that knows Rollout.