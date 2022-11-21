How to evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Generation VII, Pokémon fans were introduced to two new monsters are both Poison and Fire-types, Salandit and Salazzle. Salandit can evolve into Salazzle, a fast Pokémon that has access to a wide variety of different, powerful moves. However, evolving a Salandit is not as easy as it sounds. That’s because there is a quirk that you need to be aware, so make sure you know this before looking for a Salandit in the wild in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Salandit into Salazzle

It’s not too hard to get Salandit to evolve into Salazzle, at least at first glance. That’s because Salandit evolves much like other monsters. We should, though, note that it is a bit complicated as compared to other Pokémon, thanks to the fact that gender plays a role.

See, only female Salandits can evolve into Salazzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Female Salandits evolve at Lv. 33, so make sure to start training that Salandit and get her stronger. Male Salandits, on the other hand, can’t evolve in the world of Pokémon. If you caught a male Salandit and hoping to evolve it, it appears you are out of luck.

Salazzle is not the only evolution in the world of Pokémon that is female-only. The fourth generation of Pokémon introduced Combee and Vespiquen. Vespiquen is a powerful Bug-type monster, but can only be obtained by evolving a female Combee. Much like with Salandit, male Combees can’t evolve.