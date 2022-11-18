Tadbulb will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, giving you the chance to catch it and add its Pokédex entry into your collection. You’ll be one step closer to finishing up your Pokédex, but Tadbulb does have an evolve form, Bellibolt. You can find Bellibolt in the wild, or you can evolve one you’ve hatched. There’s a specific requirement you need to meet to do this. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Tadbulb evolves into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way for Tadbulb to evolve into Bellibolt is if you give it a Thunder Stone. Thunder Stones can be scattered throughout the Paldea region, but if you progress through the game enough and complete enough content, Thunder Stones become relatively common. You can find them for sale at the Delibird Presents store, which appears in a handful of towns in Cascarrafa, Levinicia, and Mesagoza.

Related: Where to find Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t see the Thunder Stones as an available item, you may want to progress through the story a bit more, such as earning more Gym Badges, defeating more Titan Pokémon, or taking down Team Star bases. You can earn one Thunder Stone by completing your Pokédex and reaching at least 30 entries. You can save it that one Tadbulb, but you’re likely going to want multiples.

When you give Tadbulb the Thunder Stone, the transformation should happen immediately. You can do this at any level, but you may want to research the best time to level it up based on the moves it can learn.