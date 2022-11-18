Varoom is making its debut to the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will have the chance to encounter it while exploring the Paldea region. Tracking this Pokémon down will take a bit of time, but you’ll want to make sure you can find it and add it to your growing Pokédex collection. You’re going to need it if you want to complete your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Varoom will appear in only a handful of regions in Paldea. It won’t appear very often while exploring the west side of Paldea, but it has far more presence on the east side, particularly in the ruins and mining area between Zapapico and Levincia. You’ll want to explore the area between these locations the most to give yourself the best chance of finding a Varoom in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Varoom has a decent chance to appear at the lighthouse northwest of the Asado Desert. We were able to find it frequently here, but it’s a remote location, and you might not immediately find it while exploring this area. Again, the east section of Paldea appears to be your best bet, and these Pokémon are generally in the levels of mid-to-late 20s, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble battling them if you’ve been training with your team.

Varoom is a Poison and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant to several moves, such as Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves.