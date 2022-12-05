How to evolve Toxel into Amped or Low Key Toxtricity in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have tons of Pokémon to catch and encounter, including some that require unique methods to evolve them. Toxtricity is one of those Pokémon, and with two different forms they can evolve into, you may not know how to evolve this Pokémon into the form you want. This guide will detail how you can evolve your Toxtricity into its Amped and Low Key Forms and the differences between them.

How to evolve Toxel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting Toxtricity’s Amped and Low Key forms is easy once you know the quirk of their evolution. You’ll first need to gain experience and level up your Toxel, which you can do by participating in battles and capturing Pokémon, as well as progressing the story with Toxel in your party. When your Toxel reaches level 30, it will evolve into Toxtricity. What form your Toxtricity has depends on its Nature, a system that affects specific stats on your Pokémon by increasing one stat while lowering another.

If you want the Amped Form Toxtricity, which is yellow and a more energetic version of the Pokémon, you’ll need to have one of the following Natures:

Adamant

Brave

Docile

Hardy

Hasty

Impish

Jolly

Lax

Naive

Naughty

Quirky

Rash

Sassy

If you want the Low Key Form, which is a light blue color and a more mellow version of Toxtricity, you’ll need one of these Natures:

Bashful

Bold

Calm

Careful

Gentle

Lonely

Mild

Modest

Quiet

Relaxed

Serious

Timid

There are a few differences aside from their appearance. Depending on its form, Toxtricity will be able to have the Plus ability for its Amped Form, while the Low Key Form will have the Minus ability. They also both learn different final moves at level 52. The Amped Form learns Shift Gear, which increases the user’s Attack stat by one stage and speed by two stages, and the Low Key Form learns Magnetic Flux, which increases the Defence and Special Defence of any Pokémon on the user’s team that has the Plus or Minus ability.

You can check your Toxel’s Nature before evolving it and see what form you will receive. First, press the X button to open the main menu, scroll over to your Toxel in your party, and select them with the A button. Select the Check summary option, and scroll to the third tab, named memories. Here you will you Toxel’s Nature and now be able to determine which form you will receive.