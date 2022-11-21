Where to find Toxel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Everyone’s favorite poisonous baby Pokémon can indeed be found in Paldea, as trainers have the opportunity to catch Toxel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The creature spawns with even chances of being either male or female, though players should be more concerned about its nature. That is because its personality trait solely dictates its evolve form. This guide will examine Toxel’s spawn locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and what you should do with the reptile once its caught.

How to catch Toxel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Toxel appears exclusively in South Province (Area Four) within Paldea, located just west of Los Platos. That means it is entirely possible to have Toxel be one of the first Pokémon in your party, as Los Platos is the initial town you will visit in the games. That said, we recommend players head just left of the town, with Toxel likely to spawn near its mountain at any time of the day.

Toxel can even be located in Tera Raid battles, so anyone who defeats its stronger Terastallized form are offered the chance to own it alongside Rare Candies and other valuable items. These Rare Candies should come in handy when desiring to evolve Toxel. The Pokémon is able to transform into Toxtricity at Level 30, but it may not bear the same form each time does. Depending on its nature, Toxel will either become Amped Form Toxtricity or Low Key Form Toxtricity — which gives the creature a light blue color scheme.

However, its nature will not alter the moves it is capable of learning. Each Toxel can gain powerful abilities while being leveled up, such as Shock Wave at Level 8 and the almighty Shift Gear at Level 52. If these moves aren’t your cup of tea, you are free to lend it the Charm or Thunder Fang TMs at any level.