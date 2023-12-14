All League Club Support Board Rewards & BP Costs In Pokemon Indigo Disk

One of the many uses for Blueberry Points in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk is donating to clubs to receive special rewards. By using the computer in the League Club room, you can unlock new Poke Ball throwing styles and encounters with starter Pokemon.

Aside from the cute name, Blueberry Points are pretty essential to unlocking all the features in The Indigo Disk. I’ve had a lot of fun roaming around the Terarium and checking off Blueberry Quests (BBQs) to gather points. And those points prove very useful when it comes to getting new gameplay options and other cool rewards. Let’s take a look at everything you can buy from the League Club Support Board and how much BP you’ll need for each.

How to Donate Blueberry Points to the League Club Support Board

To donate to the League Club Support Board, you need to do two things: first, you need to get out there and complete Blueberry Quests to earn Blueberry Points! Then, you need to visit the League Club Room in Blueberry Academy and click on the computer there. This opens up the League Club Support Board, where you can trade in those hard-earned Blueberry Points for a variety of rewards from clubs at Blueberry Academy.

The League Club Room is unlocked once you meet Drayton, who will invite you to join the club and show you around the room. After this initial tutorial, you can visit the League Club Room at any time by going to the gates at the entrance of Blueberry Academy.

Baseball Club Poke Ball Throwing Style Rewards & BP Cost

If you want to unlock new Poke Ball throwing styles, you’ll need to donate to the Baseball Club. This is the club that Drayton has you donate to as part of the Club Support Board tutorial, so you’ll get an automatic start on these rewards.

Baseball Club Donation Tier Blueberry Point Cost Pokeball Throwing Styles Unlocked First Baseball Club Donation 150 BP Left-Handed, Reverent, Dainty Cool Throwing Styles 150 BP Smug, Elegant Unique Throwing Styles 150 BP Twirling, Ninja Galarian Star Style 300 BP Galarian Star

Science Club Item Printer Rewards & BP Cost

Your initial donation to the Science Club unlocks the Item Printer, a device that lets you craft items using Pokemon materials and BP. You can get items like Exp Candy, Clover Sweet, Tera Shards, and other useful things, which is a nice way to use up all those materials you’ve collected if you aren’t a fan of making a bunch of TMs.

Science Club Donation Tier Blueberry Point Cost Item Printer Donation 200 BP Print One Item (Pre-Upgrade) 5 BP Print Five Items (Pre-Upgrade) 25 BP Print 10 Items (Pre-Upgrade) 50 BP Improve Item Printer, Tier 1 200 BP Print One Item (After First Upgrade) 4 BP Print Five Items (After First Upgrade) 20 BP Print Ten Items (After First Upgrade) 40 BP Improve Item Printer, Tier 2 500 BP

After you’ve printed a certain number of times, you’ll get the option to upgrade the Item Printer with an additional donation to the Science Club. The Science Club President will let you know when you’ve reached this point by remarking on how you’ve put the printer through its paces. For me, the first upgrade unlocked after around 20 items were printed, while the next upgrade took closer to 50 more prints.

Upgrading the printer decreases the cost of printing items, both in terms of Blueberry Points and Pokemon materials. This also adds a random chance of getting double the items when you print and changes the appearance of the printer. You can upgrade the Item Printer more than once, with each upgrade requiring you to print a certain number of items before you get the option to donate and improve the Item Printer.

Photography Club Photo Effects Rewards & BP Cost

When you donate your BP to the Photography Club, you unlock new features for your Rotom Phone camera, such as special effects. There are several tiers of Photography Club donations that earn you new effects and features.

Photography Club Donation Tier Blueberry Point Cost Effects / Features Unlocked First Photography Club Donation 50 BP Pokedex, Focus Lines, Terastallized, Keepsake Cool New Effects 100 BP Buzzy Buzz, Sizzly Slide, Draco Meteor, Iono Zone Cute New Effects 100 BP Dreamy, Fireworks, Pikachu Party, Heaps of Hearts Touch-Up Feature 150 BP Touch-Up Rotom Phone Feature Lock-On Feature 200 BP Lock-On Rotom Phone Feature

Art Club Donation Rewards & BP Cost

Donating to the Art Club at Blueberry Academy earns you new themes you can use to redecorate your club room in the game.

Art Club Donation Level Blueberry Point Cost Themes Unlocked First Donation 400 BP Fancy, Dark Second Donation 400 BP Classic, Futuristic

In addition to the cost of unlocking the themes, you’ll need to donate 300 BP to actually redecorate your club room with the help of the Art Club.

Music Club Donation Rewards & BP Cost

When you donate 50 BP to the Music Club, you can unlock the ability to use a smart speaker to play music in your clubroom.

Once you have the smart speaker, you can make additional donations to the Music Club to earn new albums that you can set as the soundtrack while you’re in the clubroom. These musical collections let you play soundtracks from other areas in the game while you’re hanging out in the clubroom donating all your Blueberry Points to earn rewards. The albums you can unlock are:

Music Club Album Blueberry Point Cost Outdoor Adventure Album 100 BP Town Tunes Album 100 BP Famous Destinations Album 100 BP Kitakami Album 100 BP

Terarium Club Donation Rewards & BP Cost

Donating to the Terarium Club boosts the biodiversity of different biomes within the Terarium. In other words, you unlock new Pokemon to catch! These are by far the most expensive Club Donation Rewards but they also arguably offer the highest perk because they let you catch starter Pokemon. Each of these biodiversity upgrades will unlock different starter Pokemon based on the biome you choose. Here’s the list of donation rewards and the Biomes they unlock.