How to exfil from the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

When playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ, there are multiple rewards for you to earn and several contracts for you to complete. However, you’re on the clock, and you only have a set amount of time to earn everything you want before you need to leave. You can only do this through exfil and walk away with all your loot. Here’s what you need to know about how to exfil from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

How exfil works in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are set locations where you can choose to exfil from the map. You need to reach these locations if you want to leave. If you don’t or another team takes you down, that’s it for you. You return to the DMZ screen, lose everything you grabbed and brought with you, and you will need to start a new match to receive those rewards.

The exfil locations are highlighted by the man and door icons on your map. Only three are available for every player playing the game, so there could be some competition when you reach these spots. You will lose everything without making it to these locations by dying or when time runs out.

These locations will change for each match, so they won’t always be the same back-to-back. We recommend not counting on a particular exfil site to leave; this also goes for your starting location. When you start a DMZ match, you begin at a random location, forcing you to adapt to the match and figure out what’s best for you to do to make it out with all of your hard earned loot.