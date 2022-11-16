Enemy strongholds are scattered throughout Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s DMZ map. These contain locations full of NPCs capable of withholding a heavy attack and are dug in deep. You’ll want to bring plenty of gear to secure these locations, and the rewards for finding them are worthwhile. Here’s what you need to know about how to find enemy strongholds in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to find enemy strongholds in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The enemy strongholds are fortified positions that you can locate throughout the map. These locations contain multiple NPCs running patrols around the buildings and several more inside these areas. Both types of NPCs are heavily armored and have plenty of weaponry, making them great to loot, but they come with many risks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of the enemy locations you can find throughout the DMZ game mode, the Stronghold is one of the weaker locations. You also have to deal with Fortresses and Elite Fortresses. These are similar locations to the standard Stronghold, but the enemies there are much tougher, and they yield some of the better rewards you can find while playing in the DMZ. The Strongholds are a good start to see how well you hold your own before you advance to the more challenging locations.

We recommend bringing a small squad to take out the enemies at these locations and secure the loot you need to grab. Make sure to exfil from the map when you’ve grabbed everything you want to take with you. If you don’t, there’s a chance you could fall and lose everything.