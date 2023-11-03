How to Expand the Inventory in LotR: Return to Moria

Never having enough room in an inventory is a classic hurtle all gamers must face. Thankfully there is a way to expand the inventory in LotR: Return to Moria, ensuring you can carry all your gemstones and ore back to camp.

When starting in Return to Moria, players have 18 item slots in their inventory, two rows of five that can be seen in the inventory menu and eight at the bottom of the screen that allows quick access. Unfortunately, these 18 slots fill up quickly as you explore. Being able to carry building materials while having the space to collect new items becomes all the more important as more areas in the game are discovered.

Related: How to Get Resin in LotR: Return to Moria

Can the Inventory be Expanded in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inventory can be expanded in LotR: Return to Moria by unlocking the workbench recipe. This can be found in the Elven Quarters once elven wood is acquired. Once the recipe is unlocked, build the workbench and open the crafting menu.

At the bottom of the menu is the option to build the adventurer’s pack. Players will need 5x Hide to build this item. Hide is dropped by the Hriwaras which are usually found in the Elven Quarters. Equipping the adventurer’s pack will add 15 additional slots to the inventory. Make sure the original pack provided at the beginning of LotR: Return to Moria is emptied before unequipping it, or remember to grab the items after the original pack is dropped so you don’t lose anything. Items will not automatically transfer from one pack to the other.

Once that inventory is expanded, players are free to roam Moria with the building supplies they need and the room to horde more. They’ll definitely need the extra space as they head deeper into the mountain, and discover the secrets hidden within LotR: Return to Moria.