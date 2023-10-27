How to Get Resin in LotR: Return to Moria

Resin is a helpful resource while playing Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. It can be tricky to track down, though, and you’ll need it for several crafting projects at your camp.

You’ll need to dig deep to find Resin, unfortunately. Even though you’ll receive recipes and crafting projects that may require it, there’s a good chance you won’t unlock it until you get far enough in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Resin in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Where to Find Resin in Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only location you’ll be able to find Resin is in the Lower Deeps region. If you’ve yet to reach this area, you’ll have to take some time to continue through your current biomes, steadily digging deeper into Moria. The Lower Deeps begin to appear after you’ve completed the Western Halls area, and then you’ll find a deep, richly dark area, where you can begin to find Resin. Unfortunately, the exact location of where you will find Resin will be different from where I found it, and that’s due to the procedural generation of Return to Moria.

You can find Resin in the walls of the Lower Deeps. It will have a distinctly orange glow to it, making it stand out compared to the other ores you’ve discovered while playing Return to Moria. You’ll also want to ensure you’re using a First Age Pickaxe, which you can craft using Three Steel Ingots, a Black Diamond, and Ubasam Wood. You’ll only be able to begin crafting this powerful Pickaxe after you’ve created a Gem Cutter near one of your forges.

You won’t be able to track down Resin for quite some time, especially given that it appears in the lower mines of Return to Moria. If you’re struggling to track it down, I suggest working through the main story, and focusing on the resources and crafting projects that are presently available to you. Making sure you’re ready to face the most recent challenges is the best idea.

After you discover Resin in the Lower Deeps, it will continue to appear throughout this area as you explore in your game. Whenever you need more, continue digging and exploring to find it, and make sure to rest for the day to reset some of the more precious resources in Return to Moria.