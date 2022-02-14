How to farm all of Ganyu’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Ganyu is a 5-star Cryo Bow character in Genshin Impact and is widely regarded as one of the strongest main DPS characters in the game. As of this writing, she is currently available to summon for alongside Zhongli, giving you a great incentive to go farm for her Ascension Materials.

Finding her Ascension Materials can be overwhelming as you need tons of materials. It’s recommended to get Ganyu to the final ascension in order to maximize her damage, so if you want to pull for Ganyu, it’s a good idea to farm for her materials before he is re-run in the future.

First, here are all of her Ascension Materials:

Level Mora Boss Drop Material Boss Drop Material Local Speciality Enemy Drop Material 20 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver ×1 N/A Qingxin ×3 Whopperflower Nectar ×3 40 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Hoarfrost Core ×2 Qingxin ×10 Whopperflower Nectar ×15 50 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Qingxin ×20

Shimmering Nectar ×12 60 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Qingxin ×30

Shimmering Nectar ×18 70 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk ×6 Hoarfrost Core ×12

Qingxin ×45

Energy Nectar ×12 80 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6 Hoarfrost Core ×20

Qingxin ×60

Energy Nectar ×24

Here is where you can farm each Ascension Material:

Shivada Jade Silver and Hoarfrost Core

You can farm Shivada Jades and Hoarfrost Cores at the Cryo Regisvine boss, which is located south of the Thousand Winds Temple in Mondstadt. The higher the World Level you are, the better chance you get to get higher-ranked materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can use the lower-tier Crystals to craft into higher-tier materials. You can get the Shivada Jade materials in other World Bosses. However, if you’re strictly farming for Ganyu, stick with the Cryo Regisvine to farm for the boss faster.

Qingxin

Qingxin flowers can be farmed all over Liyue. You can find tons of these flowers at Qingyun Peak at the location below. For a more in-depth look into where you can get these flowers, including specific locations, you can follow this guide here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whopperflower Nectar

You can farm for Whopperflower Nectars by fighting different Whopperflowers across Teyvat. You can visit your Monster Guide on the top-right of your screen to find Whopperflowers in the Monster List. Hit the “navigate” button. The game will lead you to different locations where you can find Whopperflowers. You can do this every day.