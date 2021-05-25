How to farm Astilla Prime Relics in Warframe

Astilla Prime is Gara Prime’s signature weapon, throwing terrifying shards of glass at enemies that shatter upon impact, ripping them to shreds.

Getting your hands on the Astilla Prime Relics is pretty standard, so in this guide, we will go through the exact Relics that you need, and some of the best places to farm them up for new players who are eager to add her to their collection of Warframes.

Astilla Prime Relics

The important thing about farming for Primes is knowing which relics to look for while playing the game. The following Relics contain the various components you need to build Astilla Prime and we also show you the rarity of the component. Don’t forget, the rarer the component, the smaller the chance that you will be able to get the part, so it may take longer to farm unless you get lucky.

Barrel – Lith A4 – Rare

Receiver – Axi N7 – Common

Stock – Meso T5 – Uncommon

Blueprint – Neo T4 – Uncommon

Astilla Prime Relic Farming

You can earn various Relic types by doing different activities. These are some of the best activities, in my opinion, to earn each type of Relic.

Lith – Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission.

– Hepit in the Void. A quick Capture practically guarantees a Lith Relic upon completion. You spend a short amount of time in this mission. Meso – Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming.

– Io on Jupiter. A Defense mission, the A rotation has a very high chance of dropping a Meso Relic. Do ten waves, then leave and repeat for Meso farming. Neo – Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic.

– Xini on Eris. An interception mission. The A rotation is a guaranteed Neo Relic. Axi – Xini on Eris. The B and C rotations on this Interception will drop an Axi Relic. This area allows you to farm Neo and Axi relics at the same time.

Once you have them all collected, take your Relics into Void Fissure missions through the main Navigation screen to open them. It shouldn’t take you long to track down all the Relics you need to get Astilla Prime. Don’t forget to go to the recruiting tab in the chat and find groups that are trying to open the Relics to find the same pieces you are, as it will dramatically cut down on your farming time when opening them. This is especially useful when trying to unlock the rarer components, as everyone in the group can run the same Relic infused to the best level.